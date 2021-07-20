A ‘drunk, uninsured, and unqualified’ motorist leads cops on a high-speed chase along the highway.

In a car chase, police pursued a guy wanted on suspicion of domestic abuse down the highway.

After cops arrived at a property on Newquay Close in Runcorn on Sunday evening, the ‘uninsured and disqualified’ suspect led police on a chase.

After a chase on the M56 that ended around Junction 7 for Bowdon in Cheshire, his automobile came to a halt.

To apprehend him, armed officers from Cheshire and North Wales joined forces.

Rolling road barriers and a spike stop were used as containment techniques to keep the suspect from fleeing.

A 39-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of affray, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage, section 39 assault, section 47 assault, driving while disqualified and without insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop, going equipped, and drug driving, according to a spokesperson for Cheshire Police.

“Since then, he’s been recalled to prison.”

