A drunk thug brought a knife into A&E and yelled obscenities at NHS staff.

Jordan Willis said he went to Whiston Hospital after a brawl in which someone threw acid at his friend.

The 27-year-old was being “aggressive and disruptive” toward security employees when police were summoned to the hospital in Rainhill.

Police were called to the hospital on May 24 after a report of a “intoxicated guy who refused to leave the facility and was verbally abusing security officers,” according to Olivia Travis, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court.

Willis “continued arguing with security employees” when police came, telling officers, “I’m not leaving, get away from me, get off me, don’t attempt to force me.”

Officers recovered a six-inch lock knife in Willis’ pocket after he was arrested for drunk and disorderly behavior.

Willis claimed in an interview that he was inebriated and had been in a fight the night before in which his “buddy got an injury to his eye.”

He informed authorities that they returned to his friend’s fancy apparel store and “began unwrapping boxes.”

Willis claimed they went to the hospital after that and that the knife was still in his pocket when they arrived.

He admits to being inebriated and rowdy, as well as having a bladed article in his hands.

“My friend had acid thrown at his eye,” Willis, who represented himself in court, claimed.

He claimed he was using the lock knife to open a fresh delivery to distract his pal from the agony.

“The diversion didn’t work; his eye was getting worse,” Willis explained.

He claimed he then took his unnamed companion to A&E after concealing the knife in his pocket.

Willis reportedly admitted to bringing a “bottle of gin” into A&E, which he hid “down his pants” to help his pal cope with the pain.

He claimed he had forgotten he had the knife in his pocket.

“I would like to offer my regret,” Willis added. I genuinely regret my actions, and I will not repeat them.”

He claims that he has built a career as a barber, in which he instructs others to become barbers, but that his business has suffered as a result.