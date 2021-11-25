A ‘drunk driver’ collides with a barrier, closing a busy thoroughfare.

After a ‘drunk driver’ drove into a barrier, a busy Liverpool route is stopped in both directions.

At 4.45 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, emergency services were dispatched to Priory Road in Anfield, following reports of a collision.

A white Ford automobile had slammed into a barrier between Arkles Lane and Anfield Cemetery, according to police.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at the site. There have been no reported injuries.

At around 5.10 p.m., Mersyside Police blocked the road in both directions to deal with the incident and clean up an oil spilled.

Merseytravel said on Twitter after the crash that the road closure will impede its 68 Arriva bus route travelling to Bootle.

“Priory Road is closed at the junction with Arkles Lane due to an RTC,” the post stated. The Matchday diversion will be used by Arriva 68 services heading towards Bootle.

“Walton Lane, Spellow Lane, and County Road are bypassed in favor of Utting Avenue and Queens Drive.”

INRIX, a traffic monitoring service, reports that traffic is moving smoothly.

