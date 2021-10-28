A drug yacht has been confiscated, a teen’s driving has been deemed “reckless,” and a murderer has been arrested.

To keep you up to date, here are the latest Washington Newsday headlines for Wednesday, October 27.

After reaching speeds of 70 mph during a police chase, a boy who drove ‘dangerously and recklessly’ was escorted into a police station by his father.

When a woman returns from vacation, she discovers that her automobile has been driven hundreds of miles.

Daniel Miles, 19, of Little Court, was charged with dangerous driving at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.

On January 27, 2020, at around 3.15 p.m., a fully marked police vehicle requested a BMW to stop, according to the court.

The car’s driver, however, ‘raced away,’ and a 15-minute chase began around Vauxhall Road.

Miles overtook numerous moving vehicles ‘with speed,’ according to prosecutor Zahra Baqri, and at one point ‘lost control’ of the vehicle.

Miles, she continued, drove on the ‘wrong side of the carriageway,’ reaching speeds of up to 70 mph in 30 mph zones.

The court heard how approximately 12 pedestrians were waiting to cross near a Sainsbury’s supermarket, but Miles ‘didn’t slow down or demonstrate any attempts to stop,’ instead he ran through multiple red lights.

Miles, who was 17 at the time of the offense, encountered speed bumps on Latimer Street, a ‘highly populated residential area,’ and his tyre exploded.

‘This did not deter the defendant,’ Ms Baqri said.

In a sadistic criminal spree that earned him the moniker “NR3 Cat Killer,” a “remorseless” murderer who bludgeoned a lawyer with a hammer boasted of torturing and killing up to 30 cats.

David Iwo attacked 69-year-old Martin Decker at his home in Vyner Croft, Prenton, with a vicious and determined attack before fleeing the scene with cash and electrical goods.

On March 6 this year, homeless Iwo, 23, pretended to be a sex worker promoting services to homosexual men online and duped Mr Decker, who was single and lived alone, into paying £250 for a two-hour meeting.

Iwo stated he would never have ceased targeting and killing defenseless gay men and robbing their things in a series of heartbreaking confessions to investigators and subsequently psychiatrists. “The summary has come to an end.”