A drug-smuggling retiree became the fifth inmate to die as a result of Covid.

A retiree imprisoned for narcotics smuggling became the fifth Altcourse convict to succumb to coronavirus.

Following a positive Covid-19 test, William Unsworth’s condition deteriorated and he died on Valentine’s Day.

Despite assertions that facts were communicated via the prison’s radio network, investigators discovered the 70-year-old was not given proper instruction regarding shielding while inside.

After being detected bringing narcotics into a jail, Unsworth was sentenced to two years in September 2020.

Chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, and obesity were among his underlying health problems.

After telling a nurse he was unwell and his blood oxygen levels were discovered to be low, he was sent to the Fazakerley complex’s healthcare centre for observation on February 8.

He tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital as his health worsened, where he died on February 14th.

The cause of death was determined to be Covid-19 pneumonia by a coroner.

Unsworth had already visited a hospital on January 30, so it’s unknown whether he contracted the sickness while in jail or during that medical visit.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO), which investigates all inmate deaths, looked into the matter.

Unsworth was handled with kindness at Altcourse, but he did not receive the appropriate degree of shielding advice when incarcerated, according to the investigation.

“Mr Unsworth had quite a bit of contact with healthcare workers because of his numerous medical conditions,” according to the PPO report.

“As a result, while he was not risk assessed in connection to Covid-19 when he arrived at the prison, there was plenty of time to rectify this afterwards.

“Because of the lack of assessment, Mr Unsworth was not advised to shield as one would expect with his risk factors.

“Although the director of healthcare informed us that information about Covid-19 was available in the prison and on the prison radio, we do not believe this was sufficient.

“We believe that high-risk inmates should have been individually informed about their risk, and that healthcare personnel should have spoken with them to ensure they.”

