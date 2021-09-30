A drug raid yielded 200 bags of cocaine.

On Thursday morning, police recovered more than 200 bags of cocaine.

After four individuals were detained for drug supply offenses, the cocaine was recovered from a home in Litherland.

On Thursday, September 30, two men, aged 22 and 30, from Litherland, as well as a 26-year-old lady from Bootle and a 40-year-old woman from Litherland, were detained on suspicion of narcotics offences.

Early on Thursday morning, Operation Pelican officers executed a warrant at a property in Litherland, where they discovered a considerable amount of cocaine that had been bagged and separated for street level dealing.

All four adults have been taken into prison and are being questioned.

As part of Operation Pelican, more searches will be conducted.

“Operation Pelican Officers arrested four adults in the Litherland area this morning,” Sefton police said on Facebook.

“For Drug Supply crimes, two males aged 22 and 30 from Litherland, a 26-year-old female from Bootle, and a 40-year-old female from Litherland were all detained.

“Officers executed a search warrant early this morning and discovered a big amount of cocaine at the address.

“The cocaine had been packaged up and divided ready for street level dealing, as shown in the image below. It is estimated that over 200 bags of cocaine have been recovered.

“All four adults have been taken into jail for questioning, and more searches are underway.”