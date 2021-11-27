A drug gang tried to ‘strike the jackpot’ with a £4.5 million investment, but was caught in an EncroChat sting.

Three individuals were apprehended in an EncroChat investigation as they attempted to “strike the jackpot” in a narcotics smuggling scheme.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed a conspiracy by three men to move £4.5 million worth of cocaine, heroin, and MDMA sealed in fish tanks using a legal removal company.

Mark Youell, 64, Alfred Rumbold, 65, and removal driver Brian Wright, 73, all from the south of England, attempted to import around 55 kilograms of class A drugs throughout the spring and summer of 2020.

As the investigation into Ava White’s murder proceeds, her family has released additional photos of her.

Officers watched as the men had a series of secret meetings with a Merseyside-based organized crime ring that sought to import class A drugs through Wright’s legal removals company, which was driven by a Rolls Royce.

The NCA used covert listening devices to record a conversation at a café in Kent in July 2020, where they were heard discussing border controls.

“We’re going to win the jackpot,” Youell informed Rumbold and Wright, “and we’re going to make “f*** huge dough.”

Wright did a ‘dummy run’ in which he drove his lorry to the Netherlands.

As he returned, he wrote a series of notes on his phone about border inspections and security.

The following week, Wright went on the run for real, stealing the pills that had been kept in fish tanks.

The truck, however, was raided just outside of Utrecht as part of a joint investigation by the NCA and Dutch law enforcement. Wright was apprehended while napping inside.

20.5 kilos of heroin, 32 kilos of cocaine, and three kilos of MDMA were discovered by Dutch police, with a combined street worth of about £4.5 million in the UK.

The NCA arrested Youell and Rumbold at their homes at the same time, seizing a number of phones, including EncroChat and Sky ECC encrypted devices.

Rumbold was contemplating the possibility of moving drugs across Europe via Wright’s firm, according to EncroChat communications ascribed to him by the NCA as part of Operation Venetic, the UK law enforcement response to the platform’s shutdown.

Both Youell and Rumbold disputed drug importation allegations at trial, stating that they were just trying to smuggle beer, cigarettes, tobacco, and other items. “The summary has come to an end.”