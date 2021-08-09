‘A drug gang stole weed from gangsters and partied in Amsterdam,’ according to the report.

The High Parkers criminal gang controlled the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the Southport area, according to evidence presented before Liverpool Crown Court last week.

The gang, which was based in Southport’s High Park neighborhood, was led by notorious gangster Nathan Ball, who was backed up by Tom Rigby and Jess Fashoni.

James and Jordan Gelling, two of the notorious ASBO brothers who earlier terrorised the area, were also participating as Dale Cregan’s getaway driver behind the ‘vigilante’ group.

The “High Parkers” inundated Sefton with cocaine and cannabis for 28 months before collapsing and 15 offenders were sentenced to 115 years in prison last week.

The Washington Newsday has now spoken to a reliable person who knows the crew’s top members.

He characterized the High Parkers as dysfunctional people who sold narcotics to support their cannabis addiction.

“All those lads wanted to do was smoke weed and lay around,” he added. Selling drugs was the only way to pay for it without working. That was really the limit of their involvement,” he claimed, adding that the gang appeared to be fearless, probably due to their drug use.

“They didn’t give a damn about anything,” he claimed. They would rob grows (cannabis farms) that belonged to some of the area’s most well-known gangsters. They were simply unconcerned.

“I believe they were doing very well before the cops arrived. Nathan (Ball) appeared to be well-off, and I was informed he was doing well,” the man stated, adding that the gang took regular visits to Amsterdam. “That was undoubtedly their favorite destination,” he said. I believe they got together with other criminals and loved the cannabis cafes and such. They were only interested in the weed.” Last week, Liverpool Crown Court heard how the gang harmed the Southport community.

Vulnerable and needy users were “cuckooed,” which meant that dealers exploited their homes to stash narcotics or cash.

The court heard that people who tried to stop working for the group were intimidated and abused.

The involvement of James Gelling in the. “The summary has come to an end.”