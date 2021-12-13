A drug dealer was apprehended with £3,000 worth of crack and heroin.

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to prison after being caught with thousands of pounds worth of crack and heroin.

When Cheshire Police raided an address on Cartwright Street in Warrington, Michael Shawcross, 38, of Tennyson Street, Bootle, was detained.

Officers discovered 315 brown and white powder wraps, as well as £915 in cash.

In the Ava White case, three lads have been questioned on suspicion of murder.

The powder was examined by a drug expert and revealed to be heroin and crack cocaine with a street value of £3,290.

Shawcross confirmed to authorities during a subsequent interview that he intended to sell the drugs to others by word of mouth.

Following a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, the Bootle man was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

He had already admitted to having class A drugs in his possession with the purpose to sell them.

The raid on Shawcross Street was part of a larger investigation into drug selling in the Warrington region by County Lines. Shawcross, according to police, was the owner of the property where the warrant was served.

“This is a fantastic success that takes another drug dealer off the streets of Warrington,” Detective Sergeant Tom Hall said.

“This investigation is part of a broader crackdown in the town on cross-county drug trafficking, and we hope it serves as a deterrent to criminals who think they can target our area for unlawful activity.”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the officers who worked on this case and helped bring Shawcross to justice while also removing a huge quantity of crack cocaine and heroin off Warrington’s streets.”

“We’ll keep working to make our town a hostile environment for people like Shawcross, but I’d want to ask the public to assist us as well — any information we get is critical in our fight against narcotics.”

Anyone with knowledge on illegal drug activities in their neighborhood is encouraged to call Cheshire Police on 101 or submit a report through the Cheshire Police website.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or reporting through the Crimestoppers website.