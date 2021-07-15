A drug dealer assisted a gang in smuggling heroin and cocaine into a vacation resort.

A heroin dealer was sentenced to prison for his role in a supply network that targeted a North Wales coastal community.

When police raided Jack Connor’s Anfield home in May, he was apprehended.

The 25-year-old guilty to a number of charges related to heroin and cocaine distribution.

Huyton raids yielded a massive cocaine haul.

After North Wales Police and Merseyside Police collaborated to identify Connor as a component in a drugs network targeting Rhyl, his residence was raided.

The County Lines scheme saw Liverpool bosses manage and oversee dealers operating on the resort’s streets.

Connor pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and offering to supply heroin and cocaine after the police raid on his Beechdene Road house.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

Connor was apprehended by Merseyside Police’s dedicated County Lines task unit, Project Medusa.

“We are seeing County Lines offenders being brought to justice on an almost weekly basis at the moment, and I hope today’s sentence sends out a message to others involved in this type of criminality, we are coming after you and we will bring you before the courts,” Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said after the sentencing hearing.

The goal of Project Medusa is to eliminate these lines and put those in charge to justice.

