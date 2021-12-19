A driver who exceeded the speed limit by more than four times collides with a parked automobile.

After crashing into a parked automobile, a driver who was more than four times over the legal limit was apprehended by police.

The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa fled the scene, but police were able to locate down the vehicle and its driver later.

When authorities tested the motorist, they discovered he had consumed four times the legal limit of alcohol.

The driver blew a “shocking” 144 at the roadside, according to police.

He was then detained on accusations of driving under the influence.

Merseyside Police’s Roads Policing Unit used Twitter to announce that the driver had been taken off the road.

They wrote on Twitter: “Before driving away, the driver of this Corsa collided with a parked automobile, causing serious damage. We finally caught up with him, and he blew a 144 (more than 4 times the legal limit) on the side of the road, leading to his detention on suspicion of drunk driving.” People were quick to respond to the tweet as well.

Nicola responded, surprised that they were still standing. “How are they still standing?” read the tweet. Another person was seeking retribution for the crime. “Throw the book at them,” Fabiano answered.