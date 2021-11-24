A driver was “hit by his own vehicle,” there was a snow forecast, and a man was stabbed in a gang attack.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After being’struck by his own car,’ an HGV driver sustained “life-changing injuries.”

Following reports of a “severe crash” between J7 and J8, the M62 was stopped for several hours on Wednesday morning.

“We are still working to understand what happened in the build up to this event,” said Sergeant Steve Smith of the Matrix Roads Policing Unit. I’d like to hear from anyone who was driving along the M62 near junction 7 in the early hours of today morning and noticed the vehicle or saw anything.

“Anyone with dash cam footage that could aid our inquiry is also encouraged to contact us.”

When will it snow in Liverpool this winter, according to forecasters?

Merseyside has had a relatively pleasant November so far, while lower temperatures are expected this week.

Anyone going outside should dress warmly, but it’s not just the cold to be concerned about; the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Saturday (November 27).

Some regions of Scotland are expected to see snow this week, but Merseyside will have to wait longer, according to forecasters.

In a purported ‘targeted’ gang attack, a man was stabbed multiple times and beaten in the head.

At around 4.50pm on Tuesday (November 23), emergency services were called to a residence on Sunners Green Close in St Helens after reports of a man in his 30s being stabbed.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This tragic crime appears to be a targeted attack, and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

“We are conducting thorough investigations in the area and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist us in our investigations.”