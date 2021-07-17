A driver was caught speeding at 115 mph on the highway and now faces a ban.

Police pulled over a white BMW driver who was speeding on the highway at 115 mph.

Between junctions 8 and 9, near Warrington, on the M62 eastbound, the eye-opening speeds occurred.

The driver was taken to court and is now facing a driving ban, according to North West Motorway Police.

“We have police patrolling Merseyside and the North West Motorway network all day,” a spokeswoman added.

