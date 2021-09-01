A driver has been publicly humiliated for parking on the sidewalk in a “ridiculous and inappropriate” manner.

A driver who failed to leave enough space on the road due to poor parking has been photographed and ridiculed on social media.

A blue Citron Xsara with nearly half of the car on the kerb of Stoneycroft Crescent, Old Swan, was photographed by Liverpool Police.

Officers were patrolling the area on September 1 when they came across the automobile, which had left no room for pedestrians to move.

Officers decided to take action against the car’s driver.

“Tuebrook PCSOs took action on the driver of this car in Old Swan today,” Liverpool Police said. This parking is plainly unacceptable.

“You MUST NOT park on the pavement, either partially or entirely, unless signs specifically allow it. Pedestrians, individuals in wheelchairs or with vision impairments, and those pushing prams or pushchairs can all be hampered and inconvenienced by parking on the sidewalk.

“Thank you for parking responsibly. THINK!”

After seeing the photograph on social media, others called the parking “awful” and “a joke.”

“This is a problem, and I’m glad the cops are working on it because my family lives there, and it’s disturbing knowing people park like this, especially when I have to walk across the street to get to my in-laws,” Lyndsey Harris said.

“It’s a joke, especially for first responders.”

“This is a common occurrence in our crescent due to the companies on the drive,” JW Schofield said.

“We have a double buggy and we can never use the pavement at this end, and it’s even worse now because two houses are being renovated and the builders vans are here. Glad someone is finally doing something about it.”

“That is ridiculous,” Natalie Jones said.