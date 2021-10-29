A driver dressed in a stolen ‘Ricky Bobby’ suit steals a car, shoots at a witness, and then breaks into a house.

In Clackamas County, Oregon, a guy was apprehended Tuesday after a three-hour criminal spree.

According to a news release from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a witness driving a Chevy Colorado contacted 911 at 6 p.m., saying that a black GMC pickup was driving recklessly and going through many stop signs.

When the witness attempted to follow the automobile to record the license plate number, the driver of the GMC truck came to a halt and fired several shots from a revolver, aiming at the witness. The witness retaliated by firing a weapon at the suspect. During the altercation, no one was injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities pursued the vehicle, attempting to stop it with spike strips at one point, until it smashed into a detached garage in the 16000 block of southeast Henrici Road. The culprit (Alexis Ibarra Gomez, 25, was eventually identified) then rushed away from the vehicle, hopped over a fence, and fled. A female passenger was observed in the GMC pickup with Gomez, but she was freed after investigators questioned her.

Then, in the Beaver Lake area, Gomez broke into a house. Despite the fact that the homeowner was not present at the time, they were able to offer the police with useful information as well as a map of their property.

Gomez transformed into a Talladega Nights Ricky Bobby racing-suit outfit that he stole from the house while inside.

Meanwhile, according to the Sheriff’s Office, this drew Oregon City Police, Oregon State Police, the Washington County Air Unit, and Clackamas County SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams, which include personnel from Lake Oswego, West Linn, Canby, and Milwaukie Police, as well as multiple Sheriff’s Office patrol units, to the area.

When Gomez came from the house dressed as Ricky Bobby and carrying a bicycle, the standoff ended peacefully. He fainted on the ground at 9 p.m. and was apprehended without additional incident.

“Out of everything in the house, he found my Halloween outfit…the whole costume with the cap,” Paul Wille, the homeowner, told KGW. “He steals that as well as my bicycle, which has two flat tires, and tries to flee.” That didn’t seem to work either. This is a condensed version of the information.