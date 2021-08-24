A drinker was injured in a bar scuffle, prompting the police to release a CCTV appeal.

Following “violent” disruption in a pub, detectives have released pictures of four males they want to track down.

Following the Euro 2020 final, police were dispatched to the Hop Pole bar on Horsemarket Street in Warrington.

On Sunday, July 11, officers arrived at the location and discovered one individual had been injured.

As a result, a 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, and two other men, ages 24 and 54, were questioned under caution by police.

All three have been released, and authorities are now looking for four men who can help with the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the guys or has information about the incident should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and mention IML 1035047.

Information can also be anonymously reported by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.