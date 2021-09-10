A dream job for dog lovers, as an animal rescue center is looking for someone to walk ‘lazy’ Don.

A wonderful job for dog lovers is available at a local animal rescue center that is looking to grow their workforce.

Freshfields Animal Rescue in Liverpool, near Ince Blundell, currently has two part-time kennel assistant positions available.

The job entails caring for dogs in a professional setting and ensuring that their daily requirements are met, including Don, a 9-year-old American Bulldog.

Don first arrived to Freshfields because his owner’s work hours had changed.

The winning applicant, who is described as a “loveable gentle giant who is very personable,” will now take Don for walks, as he is a “laid back plodder who wants nothing but comfort and short strolls.”

Despite warnings from the center’s staff that “Don will be sure to steal your heart,” the new kennel helper will assist all dogs in preparing for adoption.

There are two roles available, each with its own set of hours.

One is for 15 hours over two days, while the other is for 22 and a half hours over three days, with the option to extend to 37.5 hours over five days if needed for holiday cover.

They’re looking for someone who is “energetic and passionate about working with dogs in a professional context.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have experience with a variety of breeds and sizes of dogs with varying temperaments.

The company considers a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle to be vital.

To apply, send an email to [email protected], and she will send you an application form as well as a comprehensive job description.