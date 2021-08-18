A double-jointed man breaks free from his handcuffs and steals a police cruiser before being apprehended.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania police told Pittsburgh media sources that a double-jointed guy eluded arrest, hijacked a police car, and led officials on a chase before being apprehended and arrested.

Police were sent to the Eleanor Roosevelt Apartments in Aliquippa, a city in Beaver County northwest of Pittsburgh, to investigate the incident. During an interview with WPXI-TV, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said officers were called after four persons were allegedly seen with guns at the apartment complex. Three of the individuals escaped in a vehicle after police arrived, while the fourth fled on foot, according to Lozier.

According to Lozier, the vehicle transporting the three crashed at South Heights, a community in Beaver County located along the Ohio River.

Authorities told KDKA-TV that one of the people inside the vehicle was apprehended after the incident, while the other two fled. One of the people who left the disaster, according to Lozier, was a 20-year-old male who had been sentenced to prison for serious violence in connection with an other incident. An officer with the Ambridge Police Department discovered and detained the 20-year-old, who KDKA-TV reported placed him inside an Ambridge police cruiser.

According to KDKA-TV and WTAE-TV, police were still looking for the other person who left the crash Tuesday night, as well as the person who escaped on foot earlier in the day.

According to KDKA-TV, the 20-year-old who was placed in the Ambridge police vehicle hijacked the vehicle and led officers on a 10-mile chase until the cruiser crashed. According to the Pittsburgh stations, the individual then escaped on foot and was eventually apprehended by authorities and returned to custody after state police supported local officials in their hunt.

When asked how the 20-year-old managed to flee after being apprehended and placed in an Ambridge police vehicle, Lozier told KDKA-TV on Tuesday that the matter was still being investigated.

Lozier told the broadcaster, “From what I know, the Ambridge cop did nothing wrong here.” “While he was completing the search, someone else was observing the individual and the car.”

The person was capable. This is a condensed version of the information.