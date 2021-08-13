A DoorDash driver was shot and killed while delivering food.

On Thursday morning, a DoorDash delivery driver was shot and killed outside a Maryland home while delivering food to a customer.

According to a statement from the local police, responding officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department in Maryland located Noel Njoku, 48, suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car after being shot in the hamlet of Mitchellville at around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Njoku was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died soon after from the injuries he sustained in the event. Njoku was delivering food to a neighborhood residence for DoorDash, an online food ordering platform, at the time of the incident, according to the police.

The agency hasn’t named any suspects in the case yet, but said in a statement released on Thursday that “detectives are actively investigating to discover the motive and identify suspect(s).”

DoorDash confirmed Njoku’s death in a statement to This website on Friday, saying, “We are very saddened by this senseless act of violence, and our thoughts go out to Mr. Njoku’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.”

“We immediately called out to law police to offer our cooperation in any manner we can since the safety of our neighborhood is essential. We’ve also reached out to his family to offer our complete support.”

The driver was a father of four from Nigeria, according to his family, according to WUSA9. Noela Njoku, his widow, demanded answers in the assassination, adding, “I just want an answer!” Who murdered my husband and abandoned my four children to me? Who assassinated my husband?”

People driving for online services such as DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft are frequently shot in the United States, and a driver for the former was shot and killed while doing a food delivery in Atlanta, Georgia, in May.

Despite being shot in the back and hip many times, the victim was reportedly able to drive himself to Atlanta Fire Station 5, where he was in stable condition.

A passenger was also shot many times in Atlanta.