A dog who is ‘confused’ by being kept in kennels just needs a new home.

An urgent appeal has been made on behalf of a dog who has been ‘befuddled’ by his kennel placement.

Barney, a nine-year-old dog, was surrendered to Freshfields Animal Rescue Centre in August due to circumstances beyond his previous owner’s control.

Unfortunately, the crossbreed has had to adjust to his new surroundings and has been experiencing anxiety and uneasiness throughout his stay.

As a result, the team is keen to locate Barney a foster home for the sake of his emotional and physical wellbeing, and it would be even better if it could lead to a more permanent adoption.

“Barney is a very sweet and affectionate boy, and we’ve all fallen in love with him,” said Vikki Ferguson, Kennel Worker at Freshfields in Ince Blundell and one of the employees with primary responsibility for Barney’s care.

“He is perplexed and terrified to find himself in Kennels at the age of nine, having lived his entire life as a pet.

“Barney has been going through a lot in his life, and he’s been having a lot of trouble with it. We’ve been working very hard with Barney, reassuring him and spending time consoling him, but he’s still having trouble adjusting to kennel life.

“As time passes, he becomes increasingly distressed. He has a way of breaking our hearts.

“We are committed to assist him, and now we must appeal to our animal-loving society to provide him with a second chance at life and hope.”

“At the present, he is a cautious youngster who will require a lot of comfort and positive reinforcement.

“We’ve never let the animals down in our community – we just know Barney’s special someone is out there.”

“We would love to hear from you if you could please open your heart and home to Barney and make this sad and lonely dog happy again.”

Anyone interested in adopting Barney should call the kennels at 0151 931 1604 or send an email to [email protected]

More information about him may be found on his internet profile, which can be found here.

A potential foster home would need to be a dog owner with expertise and be willing to discuss adoption. It will also be required.