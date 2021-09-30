A dog walker in the United Kingdom was hospitalized after being attacked by fire ants.

When a cloud of mosquitoes engulfed him while he was walking his dog, James Bennett, 56, said it felt like he was being “hit with darts.”

After a dozen stings, he awoke the next day with inflated limbs, legs, and stomach, and he was brought to the hospital.

The puncture wounds were infected, so doctors recommended bed rest and strong medications.

Mr Bennett, of Sittingbourne, Kent, cautioned others to be cautious when walking through the woods.

“I have never experienced anything like this in my life,” the grandfather of two stated.

“I’ve been stung by wasps before, but this was different – it felt like I was being stung by darts.

“They were pretty persistent,” says the narrator. I could feel stings all over my body and hurried away as quickly as I could.

“Three of the bites had completely blown up the next day. I’m still swollen and bruised, but otherwise I’m fine.

“All I want is for other people to be aware if they go for a walk in the woods. Consider what would have happened if it had been a dog or a small child.”

Mr Bennett was attacked while walking his and wife Cherie’s two dogs at a local park on Sunday.

While bending down to check the surprise ache, he felt a sting on his ankle and was swarmed seconds later.

He said he saw a “haze of incredibly small insects” but couldn’t tell what they were. It seemed like if I had been “hit by a swarm of darts all at once.”

“I couldn’t see what was going on, which was what made it so terrifying,” he explained.

“It was far worse than being stung by a wasp, and they were all over my body.”

When they got at Sam Bennett’s house in Detling, near Maidstone, he called his wife and dialed 111 after dashing away.

An ambulance was dispatched to treat 11 stings on his back, neck, legs, arms, ankles, wrist, and stomach, which paramedics suspected were caused by fire ants.

The red and black creatures, which may grow up to 6mm in length, bite and cause a burning sensation.

He was able to return home that day, but he chose not to.