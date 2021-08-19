A dog that is mostly deaf and blind can nevertheless smell treats from a mile away, according to its owner.

Despite her age and health issues, a dog that is mostly blind and deaf “can still smell out delicacies from kilometers away.”

Hollie, a 15-year-old Lurcher cross from Huyton, hasn’t allowed her age stop her from enjoying life – or her stomach.

Hollie’s hearing is terrible, and she can only pick up particular tones or clicks, according to her owner, Liz Phillips, but that doesn’t stop her.

“Of course, she takes advantage of this when she wants to go say hello to someone on the park who is carrying treats,” Liz explained. “Everyone on the local park knows Hollie, and Hollie knows everyone on the local park who is bringing treats.”

Hollie joined Liz’s family as a puppy after leaving Carla Lane’s Animals in Need, but her health has only recently begun to decline.

Despite being a family dog, the pooch favours Liz’s father, which explains why the two are so close.

“If he leaves the room, Hollie will follow, and when he leaves, she will stare wistfully at the door until he returns,” Liz told TeamDogs.

Hollie, or Hol as she is affectionately known, isn’t the only family dog; they also have Pepper Potts, a six-year-old Shih Tzu who was accepted with open arms by Hollie, who tolerated all of her puppy antics and now even mothers her.

“She cares over her, and she likes to scent any dogs before they get near Peps in the park,” Liz explained.

“A bigger dog went after Pepper a few years ago, came sprinting up and launched at her, but Hollie leapt in the midst just in time and saved Pepper.

“The second dog came to a halt, turned around, and fled away. Fortunately, no dogs were harmed; Hollie simply snarled and the other dog bolted. If Peps hadn’t been present, I’m sure it would have attacked her. ‘She’s a hero,’ says the narrator.

Because of the size gap between Hollie and Pepper, Hollie is referred to as the giraffe when they are together.

Hollie used to enjoy going on walks, especially down the beach, and Liz recalled how she used to love running after a ball on a rope, but they always knew when she'd had enough.