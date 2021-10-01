A dog in search of a new home has a list of ‘demands.’

A dog looking for a new home comes with a “demands list” that he expects any new owners would adhere to, which includes providing his own bed and sharing mugs of tea.

During last year’s lockdown, Zac, a 12-year-old Jack Russell and Chihuahua cross, was taken to Manchester Dogs Home.

Unfortunately, because of his previous homing history, he could not adapt well to the kennel environment and was fostered out to one of the shelter’s volunteers on a temporary basis.

He is now available for adoption, but the senior dog is looking for a “special home” that will be able to fit his unusual demands and personality.

Zac asks for an owner with the patience of a saint and a “warped sense of humour” in a statement on the Manchester Dogs Home website written from his point of view.

“Well hey.. my name is Zachariah—my Sunday/’I’m in trouble’ name—or Zac for short,” he said.

“There are other variables that are dependent on my actions, but some of them are too offensive to print. Have you seen my photographs? What were your thoughts on it? Isn’t she adorable? “Has anyone ever told you that appearances can be deceiving?”

One of his requirements is that he be rehomed to a location with “no people, dogs, or cats in and out all the time,” as this would stress him out.

“It takes a long time for me to adjust to strangers. I’ll accomplish it in my own time and in my own way.”

Zac is simply a fair-weather walker since he can’t stand children. He’ll also need to bring his dog bed home, but he might be willing to share a blanket on the sofa after he’s settled in.

The particular dog, on the other hand, is happy to offer his favorite toy, a squeaky ball, in exchange for scraps from your plate if he begs gently.

Despite his quirks, the rescue hopes he will find a loving home where he can mature from a grumpy older gentleman to a content senior pup.

“Be willing to allow me time to settle, I really want things to work out,” he concluded in his message. We can do it collectively, even if it takes some time.

“Once I gain your trust, I promise to be the most devoted, loving, and best friend you’ve ever known. I’ll take care of everything.” The summary comes to a close. ”