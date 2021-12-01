A dog behaviorist delivers a cautionary statement about keeping dogs alone at home.

As a big proportion of the UK workforce returns to work, at least part-time, the bulk of the country’s 12 million canines are being left home alone for up to five hours each day – or as long as eight hours in certain situations.

While many of us assume our four-legged pals are unaffected, a dog behaviorist and trainer warns that they may not be as ‘great’ as we believe.

According to new data conducted by Agria Pet Insurance and shared with TeamDogs, nearly nine out of ten dogs (85%) are usually left alone for five hours each day, regardless of their owner’s age group.

Furthermore, young-middle-aged owners are leaving their dogs for even longer periods of time, with 26% of pups with parents under 50 being left for at least six hours at a time, and a small number for up to eight.

Surprisingly, more than three-quarters of owners said their dog has no problems when they are left alone.

This startling percentage could be due to pet parents not observing the impact on their puppies firsthand.

“A huge issue is that owners often feel their dog is well alone because they don’t notice any evidence of separation-related behavior problems,” said Carolyn Menteith, a behaviorist and trainer.

“However, they aren’t present to witness them.”

“Many individuals discover their dog has a problem with being left when their neighbors complain about barking or they return home to a scene of ruin.”

“Dogs are a sociable species that form tight bonds with their human family, which is why they make such wonderful companions,” she continued.

“However, because we are their security and, quite literally, their universe, they require our companionship and contact.”

“Although some dogs learn to endure being left alone, few canines prefer it.

“If you leave your dog on a frequent basis, don’t just assume they’re happy about it; double-check.”

Carolyn recommended setting up a camera when you leave to either confirm or rule out your dog's well-being while you're gone.