A dog alerts his father and son to a slithering Burmese Python on the back porch.

Paul and Ben Hernandez were awoken in the early hours of Wednesday morning by their dog Alaska, who was barking on their back patio in Marietta, Georgia.

She discovered something on her bed that turned out to be a Burmese python.

“I walked outside because I heard my dog howling and saw something dark on her bed where she typically sleeps and she was barking at it,” Paul told CBS46. “She didn’t look like she was attempting to eat it, but she didn’t look like she was going to leave it alone.” Paul discovered the snake after shining a flashlight on Alaska’s bed, but he had no idea what kind of snake it was.

According to the news station, Paul and his father, Ben, stepped outside around 7 a.m. and discovered the snake slithered into a chair on their back porch. Ben recognized the type of snake they were dealing with right away.

“I knew she was a Burmese python when I saw her since I’d seen them on TV shows,” Ben told CBS46.

Burmese pythons, according to National Geographic, have a “typically placid nature.” They are native to Southeast Asia and are one of the world’s largest snakes, reaching lengths of up to 23 feet and weighing up to 200 pounds. According to National Geographic, its girth could be as large as a telephone pole. Constriction kills the python.

Burmese pythons, however, are routinely released into the wild, according to the magazine. According to the United States Geological Survey, so many non-native pythons have been released specifically in South Florida that they’ve developed a breeding population in Everglades National Park.

“Pythons compete for food with native wildlife, which includes mammals, birds, and other reptiles,” according to the USGS. “Burmese pythons have been connected to severe animal losses in Everglades National Park.” The government went on to say that when Burmese pythons were removed from the national park and other sites in Florida, their stomachs contained the creatures whose populations had dropped the most.

In August, the Washington Newsday published an article about a snake removal difficulty in Florida. Participants were encouraged to track down and kill Burmese pythons in a humane manner. There were a total of 223 pythons hunted.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.