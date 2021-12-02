A doctor was fined over $3000 for amputating a patient’s leg incorrectly.

An Austrian court convicted a doctor guilty of gross negligence after he amputated an 82-year-old patient’s wrong leg.

According to The Guardian, the 43-year-old doctor tagged the wrong leg of the patient for amputation before the operation in May, but only realized the mistake two days later.

The error was detected during a bandage change, and the patient was told that his other limb would have to be amputated as well.

Both legs of the now deceased patient were badly crippled due to a previous disease, according to Austrian media Kurier.

The old patient’s left leg was meant to be amputated, but his right leg was instead amputated. The tragedy occurred in the Upper Austrian town of Freistadt.

In court, the doctor stated, “I knew I had to amputate the left leg.” She also stated that her mistake was a “human error.”

“I really don’t know,” the anonymous doctor said many times when asked why she still marked the right leg before the operation. According to the defendant’s investigation of the incident, “errors in surgical planning occurred because no page information was given in the patient file, which is why a review was not possible.”

The doctor was found guilty of gross negligence and fined $3,049 (about £2,296) by the court on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, the widow of the patient, who died before the matter went to court, was also given $5,660 (€5,000) in damages.

“The origins and circumstances of this medical blunder have been thoroughly investigated,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We are very astonished that, despite quality assurance requirements, an 82-year-old man’s wrong leg was amputated on Tuesday, May 18,” the clinic said. They went on to say that the incident was the “product of a series of regrettable circumstances.” The guilty doctor has since transferred to another clinic, and half of her fine has been suspended.