A doctor on the Wirral has issued a warning to parents about three signs to watch out for.

Health officials are warning that the number of cases of a virus that is particularly dangerous to children under the age of two could increase dramatically this winter.

As data from Public Health England (PHE) shows, cases of respiratory diseases in young children are starting to climb in some parts of the country, parents are being urged to keep an eye out for the indicators.

Colds and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections are quite frequent in young children; in fact, almost all children are infected with RSV by the time they are two years old.

Last winter, however, there were considerably fewer infections in younger people as a result of the lockdown.

As a result, many children will lack immunity, and we may see a higher number of infections this year than in a regular season.

These illnesses will not be dangerous for the majority of children, and they will recover quickly with rest and plenty of fluids.

RSV can produce a cough or cold in older children and adults, but it can have far more dangerous repercussions in children under the age of two, especially those born prematurely or with a heart issue.

Bronchitis, an inflammatory infection of the lower airways that can make it difficult to breathe, is one of them.

Bronchitis has symptoms that are similar to a normal cold, but it can progress over a few days to include a high temperature of 37.8°C or higher (fever), a dry and persistent cough, difficulties feeding, and quick or noisy breathing (wheezing).

Bronchitis is usually not dangerous and goes away in two to three weeks, however you should see your doctor or call NHS 111 if:

You’re concerned about your child’s safety.

During the last two or three feeds, your kid has taken less than half of their usual amount, or they have had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more.

Your youngster has a continuous fever of 37.8°C or higher.

Your child appears to be exhausted or irritated.

If you need an ambulance, call 999.

Your child is having trouble breathing.

The tongue or lips of your newborn are bluish.

The breathing of your baby has long pauses.

"This winter," said Dr Nikki Stevenson, executive medical director at Wirral University Teaching Hospital.