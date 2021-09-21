A doctor in Oregon has lost his license for not wearing a mask while telling patients that masks are ineffective.

According to an Oregon Medical Board order, a physician in Oregon has lost his medical license because he refused to wear a mask while treating patients and promoted disinformation regarding masking.

The board canceled Steven LaTulippe’s license in an order signed September 2, according to MedPage Today. LaTulippe worked as a family doctor in Dallas, Oregon, and specialized in pain and addiction medicine.

According to the ruling, LaTulippe told patients that masks are useless in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and that he “routinely advised patients to watch a YouTube video” that backed up his false assertions.

According to the decision, LaTulippe also advised patients on a frequent basis that masks could be harmful to their health. He allegedly “advised, particularly for his elderly and pediatric patients, that wearing masks is extremely dangerous because masks exacerbate COPD and asthma and cause or contribute to a variety of serious health conditions, including but not limited to heart attacks, strokes, collapsed lungs, MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus infection), pneumonia, and hypertension.”

LaTulippe was also accused of failing to follow proper COVID-19 safety screening procedures by failing to take the temperatures of patients entering his clinic. During the epidemic, he also allegedly did not ask patients standard questions such if they had been in close contact with somebody who had tested positive for the virus or had symptoms.

His receptionist was given the task of determining whether or not a patient was sick simply by looking at them. The order stated that if the patient was “smiling and pleasant,” the receptionist was to inquire as to how the patient was feeling.

LaTulippe “did not use a mask when treating patients” between March 2020 and December 2020, according to the Oregon Medical Board’s decision. He also didn’t make patients or visitors to the clinic wear masks unless they were seriously ill.

Furthermore, according to the ruling, LaTulippe instructed patients on a daily basis that masks “should not be worn.” SARS-CoV-2 particles were small enough to penetrate through masks, he allegedly told patients.

In the Oregon board's decision, LaTulippe's wife, who worked at the clinic for her husband, was cited many times. She was also alleged to avoid wearing masks on a regular basis and to counsel people to do so, including instructing one person who came to the clinic.