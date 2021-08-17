A doctor in Alabama refuses to treat COVID patients who have not been immunized.

Three people have acquired the vaccine since an Alabama doctor declared he would not treat patients who refused to get immunized against COVID-19.

Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, uploaded a photo of himself on Facebook pointing to a sign stating that he would no longer accept patients who refused the vaccine as of October 1, 2021.

Valentine stated in his post, “If they questioned why, I told them covid is a dreadful way to go, and I can’t see them die like that.”

There are currently almost 300 likes, 96 shares, and 64 comments on the post. The majority of the comments are positive, but a few people wonder if the doctor will continue to see people who make other potentially harmful decisions, such as smoking cigarettes.

According to The New York Times, Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the US, with only 36% of people receiving vaccinations. According to the data, Alabama has seen an average of 3,600 cases of COVID-19 every day over the last week, as well as 25 deaths from the virus.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, revealed on Tuesday that only two of the state’s 1,562 ICU beds were available. This figure does not include the availability of beds that must be shifted from the ICU to other parts of the hospital.

As the state’s position has deteriorated, Alabama doctors have joined Valentine in warning about the dangers of refusing vaccine.

This website previously reported on a doctor who claimed on Facebook that COVID-19-infected intubated patients begged for the vaccine. Only one of the COVID patients treated by Dr. Brytney Cobia was vaccinated, according to AL.com.

She wrote, “One of the last things they do before being intubated is ask me for the vaccine.” “I take their hand in mine and apologize, but it’s too late.”

Governor Kay Ivey of Alabama has been a loud advocate for individuals in her state to get the vaccine. Ivey described the vaccination as “safe” and “effective” in a press conference, adding that it was time to “start blaming” unvaccinated people for the rising numbers. This is a condensed version of the information.