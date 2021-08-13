A doctor has issued a health warning on a typical bathing behavior.

A doctor has revealed why a certain bathing practice is so harmful to both men and women.

Anyone who urinates in the shower has been warned by a medical professional and healthcare expert.

According to Birmingham Live, the doctor took to Tik Tok and has since gone viral, with many people sharing her video advice and many others commenting on it.

The doctor has now given a slew of media appearances to explain why it’s such a troublesome habit to have.

“We want to prevent training our bladder to correlate particular signals with the urge to pee,” Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas remarked on Tik Tok.

“In this situation, peeing in the shower links urine or submersion in water with the sound of flowing water.

“Other noises of rushing water (like when you run the faucet [tap]to wash your hands or the dishes) or being near bodies of water can sometimes induce this.”

Hovering over the toilet was also a no-no for her, and she advised against “peeing just in case.”

The following are some of the unhealthy practices for your pelvic floor that she revealed:

forcing your pee out loitering near the bathroom urinating ‘just in case’ showering and peeing Performing a plethora of kegel exercises without first consulting a pelvic floor specialist