A doctor has been barred from practicing medicine after filming surgical procedures on TikTok.

According to regulators, a doctor in Australia has been forbidden from doing any surgeries after filming and sharing surgical procedures on his patients on TikTok.

The Australian Health Practitioner Agency (AHPA) has banned Dr. Daniel Aronov, an Australian cosmetic surgeon with a large TikTok fan base, after multiple patients complained about him filming TikTok videos midway through cosmetic surgery, according to Republic World.

Aronov, who had over 13 million TikTok followers, not only shared snippets of the surgeries but also utilized the platform to explain the finer points of the cosmetic procedures he conducted. According to an investigation, he frequently took breaks from work to perform brief dance sequences for his TikTok followers.

The probe began after one of Aronov’s patients, Jackie, filed a complaint against him for a botched chin operation that left her in excruciating pain. She claimed Aronov came to a halt in the middle of the surgery to check on his TikTok footage. According to LadBible, “He’s in the middle of surgery and he’s stopping, reviewing the footage, then saying no, I don’t want that, edit that out, and do it again.”

Donna Patterson, a patient of Aronov’s who received a breast liposuction treatment at Dr. Daniel Lanzer’s Melbourne clinic two years after the procedure, complained of acute chest pain two years later. Patterson later had to have corrective surgery, according to her. Aronov released videos of her medical procedures on social media without her authorization, according to another anonymous patient.

The charges against Aronov and Dr. Lanzer’s clinic were originally investigated by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Age in a joint investigation documentary called “Four Corners.” Following the broadcast of the program, AHPA launched an independent investigation.

Around two weeks ago, Aronov erased his social media accounts, including TikTok and Instagram. He’s also taken down all surgical procedure-related social media posts. He’s been told he couldn’t do any surgery and can only treat patients as a general practitioner under rigorous supervision.