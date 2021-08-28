A doctor from the NHS has issued a warning about a grooming practice that could lead to death.

An NHS doctor has issued a public health warning about a popular grooming habit that could lead to a life-threatening medical condition.

On his Instagram account, Dr. Karan Rajan advised people not to “tear out their nose hairs.”

“You have two types of nose hairs,” he says, explaining the hidden hazard of ordinary practices.

The proprietor of a Covid-denying salon was fined over £13,000 but did not appear in court.

“You have microscopic cilia, which filter mucus and deliver it to the back of the throat, where it eventually ends up in the stomach, and vibrissae, which you want to pull out.”

According to the Daily Star, the doctor advised patients not to yank out their thick vibrissae nose hairs and instead opt for a trim.

“These [nose hairs]keep big particles out of the back of the nose,” he explained.

“When you remove these large males, bacteria from the surrounding follicle can seep inside and cause infection.”

“Because of the risk triangle, it can cause brain infections,” he explained, holding up a depiction of a woman’s nose and mouth.

“This is due to the fact that the same veins that carry blood out of the nose also carry blood out of the brain.

Instagram

“If the germs get back into the brain, they might create inflammation in the brain, which can lead to a brain abscess.

“This is extremely rare, but it can have devastating consequences for persons who have weakened immune systems.

“So just trim it next time.”

Since it was posted earlier this week, the video has been viewed over 10,000 times, and reactions have been mixed.

“I once took one out and felt like dying because it hurt so much and I was sneezing and coughing like crazy,” one person stated.

“But the nose trimmer leaves the hairs feeling so prickly and itchy,” someone else countered.

The likelihood of acquiring a brain abscess in England is extremely low, according to the NHS website, but it is a life-threatening condition that should be treated as soon as possible.

Skull fractures, ear infections, sinusitis, tooth abscess, or even pneumonia-causing bacteria or viruses migrating into the brain via the blood can cause a brain abscess.