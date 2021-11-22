A doctor from Poland appears on Iraqi television, pleading with Kurds to avoid the illegal immigration route to the EU.

After treating migrants attempting the dangerous journey across the Belarus-Poland border, a doctor who has been treating injured migrants from Iraq and Syria at a Polish hospital recently went on Kurdish TV to warn people in Iraq not to attempt an illegal immigration path to the European Union through the Belarus-Poland border, according to the Associated Press.

Dr. Arsalan Azzaddin, an Iraqi native, told the Associated Press that he sees migrants from his homeland and Syria every day. He stated many of them had cold, pneumonia, shattered bones, and severe dehydration.

“I don’t want them to come. They might perish “On Monday, Azzaddin told the Associated Press.

After some viewers accused Azzaddin of doing the Polish government’s bidding by preventing migrants from entering the country, he used his second appearance on Kurdish TV to allow his patients to convey their pain directly. He also advised Iraqi leaders to “save those individuals.” “Kurds don’t deserve to be treated this way.” Azzaddin claimed he has been treating two to five migrants in need of immediate medical attention on a regular basis. One of them was a 38-year-old Syrian lady who suffered a miscarriage after spending 22 days in the woods. After being brought to the hospital, she contracted COVID-19. On Monday, Border Guard personnel withdrew the woman from the hospital and refused to allow AP journalists to talk with her.

The Iraqi government began taking steps to deter Iraqis from migrating to Belarus just days after Azzaddin went on TV. Flights to Belarus were halted, offices that provided travel visas were blocked, and government planes were dispatched to return Iraqis in Belarus.

EU officials put pressure on Iraq to stop the movement, but Azzaddin believes his television appeals, which he claims reached 2.5 million viewers, were instrumental in halting the flow.

It has become increasingly difficult for migrants to cross Poland’s border, as the country’s border has been increasingly sealed. Many people are being stranded in a fetid swamp forest with subzero temperatures at night. According to Azzaddin’s monitoring of social media posts, there have been at least a dozen deaths along the border, and he suspects there are more on the Belarus side.

