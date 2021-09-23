A doctor explains why the UK is currently suffering from “the worst cold ever.”

In recent weeks, a GP verified why Brits have been complaining about having the “worse cold ever.”

People have been posting on social media that they’ve never felt so sick following a regular cough and cold that is unrelated to Covid-19.

“Ok seriously…,” Oliver Roll wrote in a tweet that received nearly 15,000 likes. Is anyone else suffering from a non-Covid chest/sinus infection?

“I’ve been exhausted for the past two weeks. Miss Rona hasn’t paid me a visit, but this is something else entirely. I’ve never felt so sick for so long.”

“This is legit the worst cold/flu I’ve ever had, I feel like I’ve been hit by a bus,” wrote another.

“My partner has the worst cold she’s ever had,” said a third. Has utterly thrown her off balance. Fortunately, I just had a sore throat for a couple of days.

“We both had Covid tests done yesterday, and the results came back negative. I’m wondering if the intensity of the cold is related to the vaccination?”

Coughs and colds are on the rise, according to Dr Philippa Kaye, who spoke to the BBC about recent health complaints.

“We’ve actually seen an increase in the amount of coughs, colds, and viral infections,” she said.

“We’re mingling in a way that we haven’t done in the last 18 months.”

“We found a decrease in the number of other [non-Covid] illnesses during those early lockdowns. We believe it was mostly due to the constraints on getting together.”