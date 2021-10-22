A disturbing video shows a paramedic repeatedly kicking a homeless man.

The Dallas Morning News uncovered disturbing new surveillance footage showing a paramedic kicking a homeless guy nine times in two minutes. The meeting, according to the report, took place in August of this year.

The tape shows Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic Brad Cox kicking Kyle Vess, who “suffers from a schizophrenia-like disease,” according to The Hill, and is a combination of nine different recordings handed to the newspaper by Dallas police.

Vess “suffered several fractures and edema” as a result of the event, according to the Independent.

Vess can be seen “sitting on a curb along an Interstate 30 frontage road in West Dallas” at roughly 1 p.m. in the first video released to The Dallas Morning News. A grass fire was reported to the fire department, which Cox can be seen stomping out in the second film.

After that, Vess tosses an object at Cox, and the two vanish from view of the camera. Cox, on the other hand, can be seen repeatedly kicking Vess, who is laying on the ground, when they reappear. Other medics attempt to intervene many times, but Cox continues to kick Vess.

The footage ends as a Dallas County Sheriff’s deputy arrives on the scene.

Vess was charged with assault on a public worker and placed on house arrest after Cox claimed he tried to attack him, according to The Hill. Cox and the state are being sued by Vess’s family.

“Mr. Vess and his family are grateful that the Dallas Police Department has finally released these tapes, revealing what we have known for a long time.” Mr. Cox assaulted Mr. Vess, and he should be prosecuted,” Vess’ lawyer, George Milner III, told The Dallas Morning News.

According to the newspaper, Cox was placed on paid administrative leave in September.

Dallas-Fire Rescue would not comment on the situation.

“We are unable to respond to your inquiries because we do not discuss personnel affairs, investigations, or matters that are the subject of ongoing litigation,” department spokesman Jason Evans told The Dallas Morning News.

The Hill was likewise given the same statement.

The Dallas Police Department said last year that it will “share footage when officers shoot somebody or are accused of using excessive force within 72 hours of the shooting.” This is a condensed version of the information.