A disturbed woman reveals the week-long stalking she endured at the hands of a waiter.

After he added his number to her phone, a stunned woman revealed how she was tracked by a creepy waiter for a week without noticing it.

On Reddit, the user detailed her job search in an unknown city before speaking with a “overly chatty waiter” at a restaurant.

“After speaking with a manager about potential employment, he talked my ear off before offering his phone number in case I had any questions,” she claimed. To be polite, I answered yes and tried to write it into my phone, but he motioned for him to type it instead.

“Well, he called himself, which irritated me, but I ignored it and walked away. He texted me to say hello, and I thanked him but disregarded his later attempts to strike up a discussion. Because he was too much for me, I decided to apply elsewhere.”

However, when the woman returned to the city a week later, things took a nasty turn, according to Mirror Online.

When she checked her phone shortly after arriving, she was astounded to discover that the waiter had sent her a text right away.

“I received a text from him requesting to get drinks that night,” she explained.

“When I realized this was more than ideal timing, my heart practically sunk. I quickly checked his contact information and discovered that MY LOCATION HAD BEEN SHARED ALL WEEK!!!!!!!

“He knows where I reside and has checked it frequently enough to know I was in town for the brief time I was there! I’m repulsed. I’ll never feel like I owe men anything again!”

Although it’s unclear how the woman’s position was revealed, many phones have location services enabled by default, so double-check your settings.

Location-sharing features can be switched on in apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat.

According to Tyla, the story spooked a lot of people on Reddit.

One commenter suggested she report the waiter to his management or the business’s owner.

“I would also submit a report,” they added.

