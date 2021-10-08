A district court judge has issued an injunction against a Texas law that prohibits abortions beyond six weeks.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman decided that medical professionals in Texas can perform abortions after six weeks without fear of legal ramifications.

The bill, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions if heart activity is detected at roughly six weeks, which is before most women realize they’re pregnant.

The Justice Department has stated that it will fight the bill and has requested Texas courts to act promptly.

Pitman’s ruling comes after a court last month refused to rule on the constitutionality of Texas’ law, allowing it to stand.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.