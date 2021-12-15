A dispute over a road that dates back to the 1800s has finally been resolved.

A road dispute that dates back to the 1800s has finally been resolved.

Knob Hall Lane in Southport has been a source of contention between locals and Sefton Council for years, with the road’s ownership a mystery.

It has since been revealed that the inhabitants of the road, rather than the council, are responsible for the road’s maintenance and upkeep.

According to a recent report produced by Sefton Council, the road has not been “adopted” and hence is not the local council’s responsibility.

According to the report: “The status of Knob Hall Lane has been disputed by landowners, residents, and the Council (including predecessor bodies) since the 1800s, and while the Council and predecessor bodies have done some maintenance on the road over the years, it has always been to a ‘keep safe’ standard, with the road never being brought up to or maintained to a full adopted highway standard.

“The Council has made several attempts to obtain the agreement of property owners with frontages on the road to bring it up to an adoptable standard, including the necessary agreement to contribute to the cost of these works, after which the Council would have become responsible for its maintenance, but each attempt has failed.

“Residents and Councillors have expressed worry and asked issues about the road’s state and who is responsible for its upkeep on a regular basis.

“While the Council’s (and predecessor bodies’) view appears to have fluctuated over time, in recent years, it has been the Council’s position that, because the road is unadopted, it is the joint obligation of property owners with frontages on Knob Hall Lane to maintain the road.”

According to the report, the council will not be responsible for the road in the future.

The study outlined property owners’ responsibilities, saying, “As a result, the Council is not responsible for the care of Knob Hall Lane; and it remains the joint duty of the property owners with frontages onto Knob Hall Lane.”

