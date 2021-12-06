A ‘discriminatory’ station that causes people to drive long distances could get a substantial facelift.

If a critical modification is performed at one Merseyside train station, disabled travellers could save miles on their journeys.

Despite years of campaigning, the Rock Ferry station in Wirral lacks lifts that would allow disabled access.

Those who use wheelchairs or have difficulty climbing stairs are placed in an awkward situation.

The postman has banned a ‘rude’ resident for leaving a ‘unnecessarily sarcastic’ message.

They must either travel miles to a station with a lift, change trains, and return on their own, or be carried up the railway bridge stairs and then down the other side.

“Many Rock Ferry people suffer challenges doing simple things that the rest of us take for granted – commuting to work, shopping, accessing services or leisure activities,” Rock Ferry councillor Clare O’Hagan, who represents Labour, said earlier this year.

“As a result of travel barriers, many people feel socially isolated. This is inequitable. Access to our stations would not only enhance people’s lives, but it would also help businesses and the local economy.” However, following a long campaign that included local MP Mick Whitley and numerous councillors, Liverpool City Region (LCR) Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram is expected to support preliminary work on improving the station’s facilities.

Mayor Rotheram has pledged £200,000 for design work on proposals to improve station accessibility, with the money earmarked to get the project’shovel ready.’

It is envisaged that some of the £710 million transport cash recently awarded to the LCR would be utilized to make the station fully accessible once this work is completed.

“This is fantastic news for disabled people in Rock Ferry who rely on public transportation,” said Mr Whitley, Labour MP for Birkenhead.

“I’ve been campaigning on this subject for a long time, and I’m delighted that the work I’ve done with municipal partners and local activists has brought us to this point.”

“If this gets through, it will coincide neatly with the launch of the new’step-free’ level access trains, which will be in service soon.”

“People with mobility impairments should not be barred from accessing,” added Cllr Yvonne Nolan, who also represents Rock Ferry for Labour.