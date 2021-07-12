A disabled woman was left stranded in Liverpool for the night after rail workers ‘forgot’ about her.

On Saturday, Holly Webster, from Crewe, came to the city for the first time with pals.

They scheduled an open return, she claims, with the intention of returning home from Lime Street station that evening.

Holly, who uses an electric wheelchair, claims the companions missed the last train home because station personnel failed to inform the train’s driver that a passenger requiring assistance would be aboard.

She stated, ” “When we arrived at the station, we inquired if someone could assist me in boarding the train. They answered, “Of course,” and directed us to the platform to wait.

“So we sat and waited for the train, which arrived, and we literally watched the doors shut. Nobody showed up.”

When Holly inquired about what had happened, she was told that the station workers had “forgotten to radio the train driver.”

Holly and her companions had no idea how they were going to go home because the next train to Crewe wasn’t coming until 8.18 a.m. on Sunday.

She went on to say: “We waited for a long time after station officials indicated they would look into getting us a taxi.

“Finally, someone came over and informed us that we would not be taking a taxi. That’s all there was to it; we were stuck in Liverpool at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night.

“We weren’t worried about our safety or anything; we were just instructed to leave.”

Fortunately, Holly’s mother was able to secure a room for the ladies in a Premier Inn in the city center.

She said, ” “We would have slept in the station if my mother hadn’t done that.

“We had no idea where we were in Liverpool, but happily, two street cleaners came to our rescue.

“They were fantastic; they walked us straight to the hotel and stood outside with me while my companion went inside to double-check that we were in the proper place. They claimed that they would try every hotel in Liverpool until we found the right one.

“It may sound silly, but they genuinely cheered us up at a time when we really needed it.”

“We appreciate that being stranded is extremely frustrating,” a Network Rail spokeswoman stated. The summary comes to a close.