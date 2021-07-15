A disabled woman takes the Department of Work and Pensions to court over on-the-spot benefit calls and wins.

The government will change its policy on ‘cold-calling’ vulnerable people after a handicapped woman successfully sued the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) over high-pressure phone calls.

The woman receiving benefits has been identified only as ‘K’ for legal reasons. She has objected to the Department of Work and Pensions’ so-called “decide now” requests.

These calls are typically made by disabled people who are challenging unfair benefit decisions. Their disability benefits are offered, but they may only have two hours to decide before the DWP takes them away.

While these offers were typically better than the disabled person’s present benefits, they were not always enough to fulfill the legal minimum entitlement.

The DWP’s actions, according to the complainant, were illegal and discriminatory.

‘K’ launched the challenge after more than a year of trying to persuade the DWP to change what she and her lawyers considered to be improper practices.

The lawsuit was scheduled to end today, but the Department of Work and Pensions opted to withdraw at the last minute rather than appear in court.

The government agency has decided to change its policy and stop making “decide now” offers to favor applicants who have filed an appeal, according to the Mirror.

It also compensated K’s legal bills to the tune of 90%. As a result, K decided to dismiss the case.

K was assisted by charities such as the Royal National Institute of Blind People and the Zaccaeus 2000 Trust, as well as the law firm Public Law Project (PLP).

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) changed its policy on these phone calls twice after the lawsuit began in July and August 2020.

According to Advicenow, claimants are still being offered less than the required amount, are being pressured, are not being advised of their appeal rights, and are being approached directly.

Many candidates, according to Advicenow, feel obligated to accept these fees.

The Department of Work and Pensions has refused to say how many people receive these calls, but it is widely understood that a considerable proportion do.

“We are ecstatic that the Department for Work and Pensions has decided to alter the process to ensure that claimants are advised that they may accept,” said Lisa Wintersteiger, CEO of Advicenow.