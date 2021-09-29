A disabled shopper who was humiliated by Home Bargains employees wins.

A disabled woman who claimed she was mocked by Home Bargains staff hopes the retailer’s next steps will prevent anyone else having an experience like she did.

Dianna Slade, whose neurological disorder impacts her movement, was visiting the retail giant’s Bidston Moss store late last month when her symptoms flared up.

The trembling 37-year-old alleges she was mocked by coworkers when she struggled to keep her balance while scooping up car mats she’d spilled in the middle of the aisle onto a worker’s back.

After seeing herself in the River Island changing rooms, a woman feared the worst.

While she headed to the check out, already embarrassed by her tearful struggle, she claims she heard a male staff member say “it’s a bit early to be drinking, isn’t it?” “Heartless giggles” followed.

She then released an emotional reaction video in which she aggressively shakes her hands and describes how, although wearing a sunflower lanyard, employees failed to assist her.

The neckwear is intended to act as a subtle hint to retail staff that a customer may need extra help or patience.

However, yesterday (September 28) the Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) sufferer declared a victory for disability rights after hearing the retail giant would be joining the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme.

In the video Dianna hailed the decision as ‘wonderful’ and expressed her gratitude for the hundreds of messages she’s received since she posted her first video.

Home Bargains say it has registered with the hidden disabilities scheme and intends to implement new disability awareness training across all its UK stores.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are pleased to confirm we have registered with the hidden disabilities scheme with the aim of raising better awareness of the hidden disability sunflower across all of our stores.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers at this time as we begin to take the necessary steps to implement internal training for colleagues across all of our stores nationwide.”

Dianna hopes that the training will ensure that no one else suffers the harassment she claims she has, proving that her complaints to the store were justified.

Dianna, said: “I’m just pleased they have agreed to join the scheme and I hope this goes a little way towards helping people with disabilities feel dignified.”

Summary ends.”