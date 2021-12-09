A ‘devastating’ surge of swan deaths has sparked fears of avian flu.

A string of swan fatalities in a Widnes park has fuelled worries of an avian flu epidemic.

Since November 23, 20 swans and four geese have died on Spike Island, according to Lyndsey Byrne of Hough Green, who visits the island on a monthly basis to check on the birds.

The RSPCA and the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra) have been notified of the problem, and Lyndsey claims that the remains of the birds have been taken away for testing, but no results have been returned.

The wave of deaths, according to Lyndsey, 42, follows recent outbreaks of avian flu, often known as “bird flu,” in other places, including Cheshire.

As recently as December 6, she said, some dead swans were “still floating in the water.”

Some of the swans have been given names since they are so well-known among tourists, but many are already deceased.

“Bungle,” “Zippy,” “Mavis,” and “Buddy” were among the most recent bodies discovered, according to Lyndsey.

There are now fears that the disease will spread among Spike Island’s remnant swan population, geese, and a lone whooper swan named Wendy, who is thought to have been left behind by her brood when injured before ingratiating herself into the bird population and people’ hearts.

Positive tests for avian flu mortality are regularly released online by the government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency, according to a Defra spokesman.

He made no mention of Widnes in particular.

The most recent report had been posted on November 29, and there were no confirmed infections for Halton at the time of writing.

On November 25, Halton Borough Council issued a public alert encouraging bird keepers and the general public to report any concerns, but no cases had been confirmed at the time.

“We are aware of bird deaths in that area,” it said again on December 6, “but as yet we do not have confirmation as to the reason.”

“Summary finishes,” said Lyndsey, who has been isolating with Covid-19. “Followers of the informal WRW Wings (Warrington, Runcorn, and Widnes) group have been keeping a watchful eye on the swans’ wellbeing for further.”