A ‘devastated’ autistic adolescent is ‘adrift’ without his cherished video game console.

The family of an autistic schoolboy has turned to the public for assistance after he misplaced his treasured video game console.

James Gillet is claimed to be “lost” without his Nintendo Switch, which he credits for helping him cope with his anxieties.

The eight-year-old misplaced the device on Sunday in Bootle, and relatives believe it was abandoned in the Strand or along the canal.

Tracy Smith, James’ grandmother, today urged anyone who finds the gadget to report it to police or shopping center workers.

“James has been lost without his Switch; it’s a major deal, and it’s having a big influence on him,” she explained.

“It relieves his anxieties and keeps him tranquil; he carries it with him everywhere. He hasn’t been able to stop crying.”

The console was housed in a Super Mario-themed crimson casing. A green Minecraft bag was tucked within the container, containing a number of his games.

The luggage is likely to have been lost at around 4 p.m. as he was wandering along the canal with his family or while shopping.

James, whose favorite game is Minecraft, is “devastated,” according to Tracy.

However, she is optimistic that it will be discovered, as evidenced by recent acts of generosity, such as the discovery of £220 in cash in St Helens and its return to its owner following a Facebook appeal.

When asked what it would mean if the Switch was discovered, Tracy replied, “We’d be made up – I’d cry.” I’d be overjoyed, to tell you the truth. I’d be eternally thankful if someone could hand it in.

“There are decent people in the world; I just hope the Switch is discovered by one of them. He’s completely lost without it.”

*Anyone who discovers the system and games should contact Strand personnel or Merseyside Police. You can also email reporter Joe Thomas ([email protected]) who will inform the family if you do so.