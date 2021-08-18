A detailed guide to what’s on at the Liverpool Theatre Festival in 2021.

In September, the Liverpool Theatre Festival will return to St Luke’s Bombed Out Church.

The festival, which was founded by Liverpool theatre producer Bill Elms, took place for the first time in 2020.

The event will return next month, from September 1 to 12, after announcing its return earlier this year.

During the epidemic, the outdoor event was organized to boost the city’s artistic industries. It was so well received around the city that organizers decided to expand the festival even more for the 2021 showcase.

Little LTF, a seven-day sibling festival to the main event focusing only on supporting new talent, was held in July at Liverpool Theatre Festival.

With only three weeks until the main event, the 12-day festival’s whole schedule has been released. For this year’s festival, a variety of new and returning events, as well as four daytime family shows, have been announced.

“With less than three weeks till the curtain rises on the second annual Liverpool Theatre Festival, excitement and anticipation are really kicking in,” said Bill Elms, the festival’s producer and creative director.

“We have a diversified program with an excellent lineup. Many of these shows are having their world premieres as part of the festival, while others are making their debut appearance in Liverpool.

“We’re happy to have Swan Song back after excellent reviews and a successful North West tour, as well as Twice Nightly, who dazzled audiences at our sister festival Little LTF recently. The festival will showcase the diverse range of talent available in Liverpool and the surrounding area.”

Liverpool Theatre Festival has it all, from live comedy and musicals to Shakespeare and drama.

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide to this year’s event below, along with dates, times, and ticket information, to help you keep track.

Line-up for the Liverpool Theatre Festival in 2021

the 1st of September

5 p.m. / 8 p.m.

£22

2GORGEOUS4U, a one-woman comedy show starring Lynne Fitzgerald as the primary character ‘Clare,’ kicks off the festival.

Clare, a beautician, is the protagonist of the episode.