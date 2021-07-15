A ‘desperate’ thief stormed into a travel agency and snatched terrified mothers and babies.

Three women working at a travel agency were treated to a terrible ordeal after a robber grabbed one of them and demanded money.

Gary Gilboy, 60, a prolific serial thief, entered the Hays Travel shop in St Helens town centre on Friday, June 11.

Gilboy, of Netherton’s Salisbury Avenue, was disguised, wore a baseball cap, and had a knapsack.

To defend himself, a ‘crime spree’ thief had a spiked broom handle in his cell.

The female manager, a female employee, and another lady who worked there but was visiting on a day off were in the store at the time, along with a one-year-old infant in a stroller.

Gilboy was seen entering the Church Street business on CCTV, which was shown before Liverpool Crown Court. He yanked one of the women from her seat by the blazer of her uniform, then yanked the manager by the arm and marched them both to the back of the building, where the safe was kept.

Meanwhile, the woman pushing the buggy ran out of the store, terrified, and dialed 911.

CCTV footage from inside the workplace showed employees not resisting but instead opening the safe, as per company protocol.

Gilboy then took cash and walked out of the store.

“By this time, some members of the public had been notified, and the defendant was chased into the Hardshaw shopping area, where he was cornered by four persons,” prosecutor David Watson said.

“When the cops arrived, he immediately confirmed it was him, and he was arrested.”

Mr Watson said a yellow screwdriver, as well as Euros worth £2,545, and £350 in cash, were discovered inside his rucksack, which was not used in the robbery.

One of the employees, Ellie Woodman, 21, said she had suffered anxiety and panic attacks after the heist and had been “on edge” whenever clients like heavily-built guys entered the store, according to victim statements read in court.

“No one should go to work and be subjected to violence,” she stressed.

Antonia Kelly, the woman driving the buggy, said she was forced to quit from her job because she couldn’t continue. The summary comes to a close.