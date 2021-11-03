A desperate father sold his young daughter to a ‘Old Man’ for $2,200 so that he could feed his family.

In Afghanistan, a desperate father was forced to sell his 9-year-old daughter in order to feed his family. Parwana Malik was allegedly sold for $2,200 to a man claiming to be 55 years old.

Malik told CNN that he was “an elderly guy” to her, who she feared would beat her and force her to do household chores.

Malik’s parents claimed that they had no choice but to sell their child. Her family has been unable to buy basic essentials, including food, as their country’s economy has collapsed as a result of the Taliban’s takeover.

Malik’s family has spent the last four years in an Afghan displacement camp in Badghis province’s northern corner. They are surviving on humanitarian handouts and part-time jobs to produce adequate food for their family.

Malik’s 12-year-old sister had previously been sold to a guy to help pay for basic necessities months before.

Malik is seen visibly resisting and pressing her heels into the ground in footage caught by CNN of the moment she was introduced to the man. Her father pleaded with the man to “take care of her” and not to beat her.

However, the man stated that he was not purchasing Malik as a bride, but rather as a child to be cared for by his own wife.

“[Parwana] was cheap, and her father is impoverished and in need of money,” the guy explained to CNN. “She’ll be doing her work in my house. I’m not going to be able to defeat her. I’ll treat her as if she were a member of my family. I promise to be considerate.” Following the Taliban’s official takeover of Afghanistan on August 15, Malik’s family, like the majority of Afghans, saw their circumstances deteriorate as the economy and daily routines shattered.

"The number of families selling their children is increasing day by day," human rights campaigner Mohammad Naiem Nazem told CNN. "Because of a shortage of food and work, the families feel compelled to do this." Abdul Malik, Malik's father, said he tried everything he could think of to acquire money so he wouldn't have to sell his daughter. He told CNN that he tried looking for work in another place but was unsuccessful. He also claimed to have borrowed money from his wife and family.