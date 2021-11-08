A desperate attempt by the United States to engineer corals to combat climate change.

In a US lab, a sliver of coral gleams like gold as part of urgent attempt to help the species protect itself from climate change, an endeavor that even skeptics agree is regrettably justified.

Researchers in Florida are trying to see if coral can be protected from rising water temperatures and acidification by transplanting stem cells from climate-resistant kinds to those that are more sensitive.

In other words, global warming concerns have grown to the point that scientists are attempting to alter the genetics of some organisms in order for them to survive.

“Reefs are dying at an alarming rate, and they are unable to keep up with climate change,” said Nikki Traylor-Knowles of the University of Miami’s coral research team.

“At this point, we just have to try everything and see what works,” she said ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which is viewed as the final chance to avert catastrophic climate change.

The Florida study is one of a few supported by Revive and Restore, a San Francisco-based non-profit that sees genetic engineering as a useful tool for conservationists trying to save plants and animals from extinction.

Organisms on Earth have long thrived by gradually developing or migrating to areas with more favourable terrain, environment, or temperature. For that to function, the environment is changing far too quickly as a result of climate change.

At a California conference, Revive co-founder Ryan Phelan told AFP, “We don’t have evolutionary time to assist species make that type of adaption.”

“We’re either going to have to intervene or let it go,” she explained.

Because oceans absorb more than 90% of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions, protecting terrestrial surfaces but causing massive, long-lasting marine heatwaves, the threat to coral is particularly severe.

Many coral species, termed the “rainforests of the oceans” because of their vast richness, are being pushed beyond their tolerance limits.

Global warming, together with pollution and dynamite fishing, wiped out 14 percent of the world’s coral reefs between 2009 and 2018, according to the largest assessment ever conducted by the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network.

More than half of a $8 million Catalyst Science Fund dedicated to supporting biotechnology technologies to aid in the solution of conservation’s most intractable problems is going to coral initiatives.

“We believe the methods we develop for coral will be applicable to other marine environments.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.