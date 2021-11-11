A desolate home of horrors where a little kid was allegedly abused by his stepfather.

After his mother alerted a health worker that her husband was sexually assaulting him, a tiny child was rescued from a decrepit house of horrors.

The seven-year-old, referred to in court records as ‘K,’ had recently come to the UK from Africa and was living with his mother and stepfather in the Warrington region when his living circumstances became public.

The mother told officers she had suspected the abuse for two weeks and planned to “hide in a cupboard” to discreetly video her spouse in the act.

Warrington Borough Council recently asked the Family Court at the Royal Courts of Justice in London to accept that the British courts had jurisdiction over the matter.

Lawyers for the stepfather, who denies sexual abuse, contended that K and his mother had overstayed their visas and should be subject to the laws of their own country.

The boy’s mother reported the distressing revelations to a sexual health worker earlier this year, according to a written judgment from the case.

Mr Justice McDonald, the presiding judge, wrote: “The sexual health worker in issue claimed that he had spoken with K, who stated that the step-father had entered his bedroom and that the step-father and K had had inappropriate sexual contact.

“The mother requested the sexual health worker not to disclose the incident because she was afraid that K might be harmed by the stepfather.

“It appears that the mother went on to say that the step-father was having an affair with her adult daughter from a prior relationship at this point.

“When the sexual health worker made it obvious that he had a responsibility to report K’s allegations, the mother allegedly urged him to not do so.”

Despite the mother’s protests, the allegations were promptly reported, and officers from Cheshire Police, as well as social workers, arrived at the family’s home the same day.

“Police officers and social workers were worried about the state of the family house, which was said to be hazardous and decrepit, including an,” Justice McDonald said.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”