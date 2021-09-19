A deserted nursing facility with creepy relics from the past.

An abandoned nursing home, despite its closing several years ago, still has remnants of its past.

In the 1930s, the Josephine Butler nursing home in south Liverpool served as a Victorian domestic villa and was home to ship owner Gerard Lockett.

It was eventually converted into a care facility for adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who have mental health concerns.

The three-story abandoned house in the Sefton Park area has 21 bedrooms and large social areas.

The chairs where occupants formerly sat, as well as other discarded belongings, remain in the structure.

Meanwhile, dust and trash have overtaken the once majestic chambers with elaborate ceilings and fireplaces.

The structure has regrettably fallen into disrepair since its closure, and several of its rooms have been vandalized.

Despite evident traces of the destruction caused by those utilizing it as a shelter for drug misuse, there are still reminders of its previous grandeur.

The nursing home was last reported to be in use in 2016, when it was given a “requires improvement” rating by independent watchdog the Care Quality Commission. There were only 12 individuals living in the house at the time.

On a recent visit to the location with a fellow explorer, urban explorer Abandoned Prophecy took these photos and video.

“As soon as we walked in, we were blown away by the magnificent ceilings and all the antique wooden doors to the main room, lounge, and hall area,” he added. It appeared to be a regal residence.

“As we continued to explore, we grew dissatisfied because the area had been vandalized. Graffiti covered the walls, and the banisters and windows had been smashed.”

The nursing center is named after Liverpool social reformer Josephine Butler (1828-1906), who was instrumental in improving women’s educational and health standards. Suitcases, a public art project on the corner of Hope and Mount Streets, pays tribute to her life and work.

She was also honored with a building named after her.